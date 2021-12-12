Valeria W. Kozielski
EDMOND, OK — Valeria W. Kozielski went to see the Lord on November 27, 2021 at the age of 95. She is preceded in death by parents Joseph and Helen Warzecha, sister Lillian Rodgers, and brothers James, Clarence, and Joseph Warzecha. She is survived by her ever-loving and devoted husband of 73 years Paul Kozielski; children Mark Kozielski (Susan), Gary Kozielski (Gail), and Marsha Miller (David); brother Charles Warzecha (Joy); grandchildren Kimberly (Richard), Stephen, Michael (Amelia), Amanda (Sean), Morgan (Devyn), and Hannah (Riley); great-grandchildren Ethan, Jonah, Bennett, Carson, Kolby, Daniel, Nathanael, Mason, Alexander; nephews Ronnie, John, Brian, Michael, and Matthew; nieces Patty, Sharon, Veronica, Kathy, Danielle, and Jennifer; and many great nieces and nephews. Born in Yorktown, Texas, Valeria grew up attending school in a two room schoolhouse in Garfield, along with her future husband Paul. After graduating from Holy Cross High School in Yorktown she attended beautician school in San Antonio, a skill which she practiced, much to the benefit of family and friends, for over 12 years. She married Paul in 1948 while still in San Antonio. They moved to Corpus Christi in 1958, then returned to San Antonio after 10 years, where they remained together for another 53 years.
SERVICES
Visitation will be held at Mission Park North Thursday, December 16, 2021 from 6:00-9:00 PM. Rosary will be at 7:00 PM. Funeral Mass will be at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church on Friday, December 17, 2021 at 10:00 AM. Burial will be at Holy Cross Cemetery in San Antonio and reception will follow at St. Matthews.
