Valeriana Torres
PORT LAVACA — Valeriana Torres, age 81, of Port Lavaca, Texas passed away on Sunday, April 16, 2023. She was born November 26, 1941 to the late Flumencio and Maria Reyes in Tivoli, Texas. She retired from CableOne after working there for over 20 years. She also was a licensed beautician until a couple years ago. Her hobbies included sewing, cooking for everyone, spending time with her grandkids and watching her children and grandchildren play baseball. She was a loving wife, caring mother and devoted grandmother. She will be dearly missed.
Valeriana is survived by her husband, Frank Torres; son, Mark Rodriguez (Audrie); step-daughters, Barbara Martinez and Amanda Torres; sister, Annie Mungia; 15 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.
Valeriana was preceded in death by her son, Oscar Rodriguez, Jr.; father, Flumencio Reyes; mother, Maria Cuellar Reyes; sisters, Janie Mendoza and Luteria Mendoza Lara; and brothers, Eusebio Mendoza and Timoteo Mendoza Sr.
Visitation will be held Sunday, April 23, 2023 from 5-7PM at Richardson Colonial Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held Monday, April 24, 2023 at 10AM at Richardson Colonial Funeral Home, with burial following at Port Lavaca Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers are Ben Rodriguez, Nathan Rodriguez, Jayden Rodriguez, Nicholas Rodriguez, Sebastian Grimaldo, Destiny Rodriguez, Amiah Rodriguez and Jase Rodriguez.
The family wishes to thank the ICU staff at Detar Hospital for the care they gave Mrs. Torres.
Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.richardsoncolonial.com.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.