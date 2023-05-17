Valerie Gail Ponton
TELFERNER — Valerie Gail Ponton passed away May 13, 2023 at the age of 65. She was born January 27, 1958 in Decatur, Texas to Billy Ray and Audrey Adams Stearman.
Visitation will be held Saturday, May 20, 2023 from 5:00 - 7:00 pm at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway, Victoria. Burial of her cremated remains will be held Sunday, May 28, 2023 at 11:00 am at Wood Hi Cemetery.
She is preceded in death by her mother Audrey Stearman; son Neil Ponton and brothers Gary Stearman and David Stearman.
She is survived by her husband of 43 years, Kenneth Ray Ponton; father Billy Ray Stearman; children Jason Lee (Anne) Ponton, Kevin Wayne (Bethany) Ponton and Sarah (Vince) Atkinson; sister-in-law Judy Stearman and 11 grandchildren.
Valerie was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister. She had a passion for expressing herself creatively and would spend countless hours carefully and skillfully arranging beads of all colors and sizes creating beautiful bracelets and other jewelry that she would often give away to loved ones as a show of affection for her family and friends. She also found great joy in coloring intricate pictures, creating beautiful works of art that she would proudly display and share with her loved ones as well. Valerie was both a homemaker and working mom, having run a successful bookkeeping business for many years and all the while still finding the time and energy to cook meals for her family and provide a safe, loving and welcoming home for her children and anyone else who happened to be in need of a place to stay. To all who knew Valerie, she was a kind and generous person with an infectious laugh who was always okay saying what she thought whether you agreed with her or not. She was a fighter and a protector, and she courageously battled the horrible disease that ultimately took her from us far too soon. These are just some of the many things that we loved about Valerie as we remember her and keep her memory alive in our minds and in our hearts. She will most certainly be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.

