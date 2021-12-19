Vell Darden Holt

Darden worked for Union Carbide in Niagara Falls, NY until his retirement. He travels all over the United States with his work. Enjoying life as a small plane pilot, fishing, skying, boating, camping, and swimming.
Darden became born again at a Billy Graham crusade. He was involved in his local church, Gideon’s, Koinonia, Kairos Prison Ministry, and Billy Graham crusades. The Holt’s went on two mission trip to Egypt and Russia.
Darden was preceded in death by Wife: Agnes Fay Holt, Father: Vell Holt Jr, Mother: Christine Benzenhafer, and Sister: Eleanor Rawlings.
Darden is survived by: Children: Ray Schulze, Morgan Heldt, and Linda Robertson (Greg). Grandchildren: Bethany Kennell (Joshua), Nathan Schulze, Nathanael Robertson (Kate), Joephes Schulze (Marilyn), Abigail Ammari (Farah), and Annelle Schulze. Great Grandchildren: Elijah, Emet, Isaac, Elisabeth, and Asher.
A Graveside Service will be held on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 3 pm, at St. Pauls’ Lutheran Cemetery.
