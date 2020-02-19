VELMA LEE HENNIG VICTORIA - Velma Hennig, lovingly known as Shorty, 92, of Victoria, TX passed away Friday Feb. 14, 2020. She was born Oct. 31, 1927 in DeWitt County to the late Johnnie and Ida Schneider Striedel. Velma was a member of First English Lutheran Church. She was a retired banker. She enjoyed gardening, sewing, and enjoyed nature watching, and the sound of rain. She was very dear to her family and friends, and will be missed by all who knew her. She is survived by her son Michael Hennig of Victoria, TX daughter Lori Leinart and husband Chris of Dover, NH, and grandchildren Chase Leinart of Dover, NH, and Casey Leinart and husband Jarek Thies of Bastrop, TX. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Ed Hennig. Visitation will be 10 - 11 am Thursday Feb. 20, 2020 at First English Lutheran Church in Victoria. Funeral service will follow at 11 am, with a reception following at the church fellowship hall. Graveside service will be 2 pm Thursday Feb. 20, 2020 at St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery in Yorktown. Serving as pallbearers C.J. Hennig, Calvin Taylor, Ray Lingo, Ray Alex, Chris Leinart and Chase Leinart. You are invited to sign the online guest book at www.masseyfh.com In lieu of flowers, memorials can be given to First English Lutheran Church Arrangements by Massey Funeral Home, Yorktown, Texas 361-564-2900
