Velma Raye Mathis
VICTORIA — Velma Raye Hodge Mathis entered rest on August the 4th 2023 at age 82. She was the first-born child of Elroy and Willie and Hodge.
Born on April 14th, 1941, she accepted Christ at a very early age and was an active member of Webster Chapel United Methodist Church all her life. During her teen years she was an active part of the Methodist youth fellowship and youth choir. In the mid-50s she was a Girl Scout and played the Bell Lyre in the F.W. Gross High School band. During her later years in high school Velma became a cheerleader and was part of THE BIG FIVE. (They were the nice, smart girls who were best friends of course. They wore buckskin lace up shoes and white imitation leather jackets.)
Mom graduated from FW gross in 1959 as Salutatorian of her class and enrolled in the Victorian Junior College. During the two years she attended she was inducted into the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society and was member of the college choir. She graduated from Victoria College in 1961 with an Associate of Art Degree and then enrolled in Prairie View A & M University. She graduated from Prairie View in 1963 with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Elementary Education and was employed by Cuero Independent School District teaching 2nd grade.
The following years she was hired by Victoria Independent School District teaching 5th grade at F. W. Gross Elementary School. She began teaching art at Howell Middle School until her retirement in 2001.
In 1965 Velma married Joe Albert Mathis Jr. and in 1970 gave birth to Dana Michelle Mathis.
In the mid-70s Velma received a master’s degree from Prairie View A & M in the field of Education.
Mom was born with a or defect of her right hand and arm. Velma would travel via bus to San Antonio for several surgeries on her hand and arm. During the 1950s her aunts (mother’s sisters) would take care of her as she recuperated. In the last surgery they took a bone from her hip and placed it in her arm so she would have mobility. All of that to say she overcame her disability and became remarkable acclaimed artist and art teacher. Her paintings and sketches mostly depicted African American culture. Velma has had various art shows at The Nava Museum in Victoria, TX. where she has sold a substantial amount of her paintings and sketches.
Mom was an active member of WHIPS Social and Charity Club, Victoria Retired Teachers Organization, Alpha Delta Kappa Sorority, and the Victoria County Historic Commission just to name a few.
On November 10, 2013 the property located at 409 S. Wheeler St. was deeded to Webster Chapel United Methodist Church by Mom (Velma Raye Hodge Mathis), Barbara Ann Hodge, Carolyn Joyce Hodge Hill, Roysteen Mathis, and Patricia Lee Hodge Tanner, the heirs of Elroy Hodge Jr., and wife Willie Ann Hodge.
Mom loved a good school supply trip, and took Christmas and Easter decorating to new levels.
Mom was always laughing and having a great time with her mom and dad, her sister Barbara, her wonderful husband Joe, her grandparents, and other family members and friends that have gone to Heaven before her.
Mom leaves behind her biggest fans starting with her daughter Dana Michelle Mathis, her granddaughter Jade Tyler Alsbrooks and the “Wrangler” himself her great-grandson Maverick Jameson Mathis.
Mom would want this to be a celebration of her life. Please join the family on Friday August 18, 2023 from 6:00pm - 8:00pm at Grace Memorial Chapel, 8819 US Hwy 87 North, Victoria Texas 77904 for the viewing. The services will be on Saturday, August 19th, 2023 at Webster Chapel United Methodist Church, 405 S Wheeler St., Victoria, TX starting at 10:00am. After the services everyone will meet at the graveside and then return to the church for a luncheon. To leave a comforting message, or to share a fond memory, please visit www.gracefuneralhome.net
