Velma Ruth Hodges
EL CAMPO — Velma Ruth (Horton) Hodges passed away Wednesday, February 22, 2023, three days shy of her 96th birthday. She was born February 25, 1927 in El Campo, Tx to parents William Henry Horton and Lillie Miller Horton. She is survived by her sons Billy and wife Patti, David and wife Deanne, Barry and wife Sherry and Greg. Grandchildren include Matt Hodges (Kristin), Blake Hodges (Samira), Tara Hodges, Lori Allen (Brad), Brian Hodges (Lisa), Heather Dybala (Jared), Blair Fletcher (Josh), Jes Stautzenberger (Licia) and Tammy Gonzales (Joe). Also surviving are 19 great grandchildren, with one great grandchild and one great-great grandchild on the way, her brother, Harold Horton and many nieces and nephews, all dear to her heart.
She was preceded in death by her parents, step-daughter Jean Stautzenberger, sisters, Etta Baldwin, Doris Adams, Clara Belle, and brothers Delno, Leroy, and Donald Horton.
Velma married William J. Hodges in 1951. Settling in El Campo, they raised their four sons and in 1975 she was instrumental in establishing Hodges Welding Supply, alongside her husband and son David. It truly became a family business when sons Billy, Barry and Greg joined shortly thereafter.
Velma was a wonderful, loving mother to her four sons, their wives, and grandmother to all the grandbabies she helped take care of. She was an avid gardener and her beautiful plants and yard resulted in two Yard of the Month Awards. In addition, she was very talented in painting and creating beautiful needle work, many of which she gifted to family and friends. Velma and Bill loved to travel and did so extensively. In their later years they even acquired an RV to continue this pastime. She was a proud member of the Sunshine Ladies for many years. Kids and grandkids were amused at Velma’s love for a good bonfire, and she truly got to indulge as she and Bill cleared land for the cabin built in Morales, Tx. The Lazy H Ranch was a gathering place for many fishing and hunting excursions and made unforgettable memories. Velma had a great faith in God and was a member of the First Baptist Church. She truly will be missed by all that knew her.
A special thank you to the staff of Garden Villa who took such loving care of our mother and grandmother. Also, to her doctors and her beloved hairdresser Patsy Bubela.
Memorial donations may be made to First Baptist Church, Houston Hospice of El Campo, or to a favorite charity.
The family will greet friends and relatives at Wheeler Funeral Home on Saturday, February 25, 2023 from 4 until 6 pm. Funeral services will begin at 10 am on Monday, February 27, 2023 at First Baptist Church in El Campo, the Reverends Rick DuBroc and Jimmy Martin officiating. Burial will follow at Garden of Memories.
Pallbearers will be Jes Stautzenberger, Matt Hodges, Blake Hodges, Brian Hodges, Josh Fletcher, Jared Dybala and Anthony Collins. Honorary pallbearers will be her granddaughters.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Wheeler Funeral Home, El Campo, Tx.
