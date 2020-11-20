Vera Sayles Joshua
EDNA — Mrs. Vera Joshua age 87 passed away peacefully on November 10, 2020. She was born on March 28, 1933 in Edna, Texas. Both parents Rayfel and Laylen Sayles have preceded her in death, also her two brothers, Jesse Ray Sayles and Rayfel Sayles, Jr. Vera completed Adell Beauty College in Houston, and owned and operated Joshua’s Beauty Rambler for many years. Vera is survived by her sister, Margie Callis of Houston, daughters LaVinua (Travis) Washington of DeSoto, TX, Janny Joshua of New Braunfels, TX, sons, Danny Joshua and Kevin Joshua, grandchildren, Emily Aguilar (Brian), Kaytlyn Joshua and Landen Joshua, also two great-grandsons, all of New Braunfels, nieces Wanda Ballard and Chariesse Turner of Houston and a host of family and friends who will deeply miss her laughter, smile and her loving touch.
There will be a memorial service on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 11:30 am at Slavik Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Evans of Houston. Services have been entrusted to Russell Todish of Slavik Funeral Home 209 N. Allen St. Edna, TX 77957, 361-782-2152.

