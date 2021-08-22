Vergie L. Bitterly
VICTORIA — Vergie L. Bitterly, loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grand mother and a follower of Christ, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at the age of 86. A private graveside service will be held at Resurrection Cemetery.
Vergie was born on August 11, 1935 to the late Oscar and Sophie Seiler Bruns in Weser, Texas. She met and married the love of her life, Louis Bitterly on November 4, 1951 and together they raised 6 children. She was a very loving and caring person. She was an active member of Our Lady of Victory Cathedral, where she was a member of the Altar Society. She loved painting christmas ornaments for the grandkids and was a long time volunteer at Christ Kitchen. Although she is no longer with us, we will always cherish the endless love, laughter, and wisdom she has instilled in all of us!
Vergie is survived by her sons, David Bitterly (Norma) and Jerry Bitterly (Dottie); daughters, Katherine Howard (Dale), Cheryl Neese (Robert Laguarta), Theresa Ruddick (Ed), and daughter in law, Lisa Bitterly; 16 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; sister, Deanna Wacker (Gary); and brother, Dwane Bruns (Gay).
She will be reunited in heaven with her parents; her husband, Louis; son, Richard; and sister, Reta Brown.
The family would like to thank the staff at Elmcroft for their wonderful care and compassion, as well as Hospice of South Texas and Texas Home Health. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any memorial donations be made to the Our Lady of Victory - Building Fund or Hospice of South Texas. Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.colonialfuneralhomevictoria.com.
