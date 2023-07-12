Vergie Viola Shelton
PORT LAVACA — On the morning of July 5, 2023, Vergie Shelton passed away peacefully at Citizens Hospital in Victoria Texas. Vergie was 98 years old. Vergie was the second of five children born to John and Vera Gerlich who worked as sharecroppers during the Great Depression after his serving in WW 1.
Vergie had three great loves in her life: 1. Her God and church, 2. Her family and friends, 3. Her country.
Vergie had a number of jobs over the years including: Courier at Randolph Field during WW 2, Telephone Operator for the La Ward Telephone Co, Bauer Dredging Clerical and J.G. Stone Oil Company Bookkeeper. Vergie was an active member of her Church and her community: Midtown Church of Christ, Port Lavaca Church of Christ, Ladies VFW Auxilliary, and an avid supporter of Warrior’s Weekend in Port O’Connor. Vergie Loved to Hunt and Fish. She always wanted to accompany her father on his many fishing trips, earning her the nickname “Perch”. She carried on the tradition, teaching her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren in her family how to “actually” catch fish. She never met a stranger and valued good company and enjoyed great conversation. Vergie’s ability to paint a mental picture through her story telling, was a true art.
Vergie is preceded in death by; Father and Mother, John and Vera Gerlich. Ex-husbands Bill McFeron and B.E. “Shorty” Shelton. Daughter Billie Jean Purcell, Son Charles Glen McFeron. Grandchildren Michael Lovelace and Nathan McFeron. Sisters Aravella Baker, Dorothy McLaughlin, and Christine Lynch.Friend and Companion Roy Rubalcaba, Long time Friend and Companion J.G. Stone.
Vergie is survived by; Daughter-in-law Sheila McFeron. Grandchildren Tonya L.Casillas (Marcus), Brandon McFeron (Melissa). Great Grandchildren Michael J. Lovelace (Betty), Cody Lovelace, Tyler Lovelace, Jesika Janak (Koban), Jordan Bazar (Andrew), Mikenna Casillas, Kaley McFeron, Charlie D. McFeron. Great Great Grandchildren Kole Janak and Khloe Janak Brother Jerry Gerlich (Gwen) and a host of family and friends.
There will be a public visitation on Friday, 7/14/2023 from 5:00-7:00 at:
Rosewood Funeral Chapel
3304 E. Mockingbird Ln.
Victoria, TX 77904
The funeral service will be held Saturday, 7/15/2023 at 10:00 am at:
Midtown Church of Christ
5901 North Main St
Victoria, TX 77904
Internment will follow at Red Bluff Cemetery, Lolita, Tx.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Midtown Church of Christ or the Warriors Weekend Project.
