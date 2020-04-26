VERLINE TERRI WALTER DARWIN CUERO - Verline (Terri) Wolter Darwin of Corpus Christi passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020 at the age of 92. She was born January 14, 1928 to the late Gustav and Johanna Wolter in Cuero, baptized in 1928; and confirmed in 1942. She was preceded in death by her husband's Robert (Johnny) F. Johnson, Sr. and Glen R. Darwin. Terri was a Licensed Recording Insurance Agent. She and her late husband, Johnny, moved to Corpus Christi in 1951 and established the Johnson Insurance Agency. Terri loved helping people. The insurance business offered her this opportunity along with the various ministries she participated in at St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Corpus. Upon the passing of her oldest son, Karl, Terri commissioned a "Peace Garden" at the church in his memory. Terri was preceded in death by her father and mother; sister, Wilma (Bunny) King; three brothers, Willie (Bill), Gustav (Gus) and Elton (Buck) Wolter; and her oldest son, Karl W. Johnson. She is survived by one son, Robert F. Johnson, Jr. of Austin, Texas; one daughter, Karen Anastasio of Bellingham, Washington; two grandchildren, Adam Paul Robert and Rose Mary Anastasio of Seattle, Washington; two great-grandchildren, Noah and Ellie Anastasio; six nieces; two nephews; and many cousins which she loved very much. Due to the current pandemic, a graveside service will be held at Hillside Cemetery in Cuero. Memorial contributions may be made to support the "Karl Wolter Johnson Memorial Garden" at St Mark's Lutheran Church in Corpus Christi or the charity of your choice. You may send condolences at www.freundfuneralhome.com. Freund Funeral Home, 361-275-2343.
