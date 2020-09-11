Verline Dentler
Schroeter
VICTORIA — Verline J. Dentler Schroeter, 87, went to be with her Lord and Savior on September 8, 2020. Verline was born March 22, 1933 in Goliad, Texas to the late Lillie E. Lundschen and C.F. Louis Mehnert.
We admire her strength and conviction in all she did serving God, her family and her community. Verline was a leader and an officer in the Goliad Junior CC, WELCA and PTA. She was proud to be a meticulous seamstress sewing our clothes, piecing and hand quilting a quilt for all of her grandchildren, and planning detailed family vacations. She enjoyed twirling in high school, singing in the church choir and songs from musicals, dancing, playing games, fixing puzzles and traveling the U.S and Europe.
Verline worked in the drug store in Goliad and much later for First Victoria National Bank. She was also a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Victoria.
She is survived by her children, Charles E. Dentler (Julie), Dawn Foerster (Darwin), Ronny C. Dentler (Darla), Claudette Hofer (Russell) all of Victoria; husband, Harlan Schroeter; step-children, David Schroeter (Patty), Diana Tuch (Von), Donna Appelt (Richard) all of Victoria; daughter-in-law, Eileen Dentler of Austin. She also leaves behind 11 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Werner F. Dentler; son, Michael Dentler; sisters, Gladys Warnke, Evelyn Falor and brother, Edwin Mehnert.
Visitation will be Saturday, September 12, 2020 from 1-2 PM at Trinity Lutheran Church with a funeral Service to follow at 2 PM (Masks are required). Burial will immediately follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church or Hospice of South Texas.
Pallbearers will be her grandchildren.
Words of comfort may be shared at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
