VERNA LEE BUTLER EDNA - Verna Lee Butler, 93, passed away Apr. 11, 2020 in Edna, TX. She was born on Mar. 23, 1927 in Cordele, TX to Herman Butler and Dicie Mae Ward Butler. She is survived by 3 daughters, Virginia (Horace)Evans, Margerine (Ronald) Williams, and Diane (Luis) Word; one son, Norvell "Jack" Butler; 10 grandchildren, 32 great- grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren; 2 nieces, 2 nephews, 2 adopted Godsons, Freddy and Morris, and her faithful caregiver Barbara Boston; as well as a host of other friends and relatives. A viewing will be held Fri., Apr. 17, 2020 10 am - 6 pm at Cook-Butler Funeral Home. Graveside services for family will be 10 am Sat., Apr. 18, 2020 at Mt. Olive Cemetery. Final arrangements entrusted to Cook-Butler Funeral Home 361-782-3821
