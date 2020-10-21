Vernell Elsie Crozier
ALICE — Vernell Elsie (Hahn) Crozier passed away on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 Christus Spohn Hospital in Alice, Texas (non COVID related illness). Vernell was born to Ward Alfred and Maudie Mae (Smalley) Hahn on August 12, 1932 in Smiley, Texas.
She married Gene Crozier on August 16, 1952 which started their journey in the “oil field” business. She made many moves with her family. One move took them to Goliad, Texas for 18 years where her two sons graduated. Then the family moved to Alice, Texas with Jeanell in 1973. While in Alice, Texas she met many people while delivering her homemade desserts and sandwiches. She enjoyed cooking as much as the compliments she gained for many years. Just about everyone in Alice, Texas has enjoyed one of Vernell’s cake, pies, cookies, or chicken salad sandwiches.
Vernell’s passion was her family and sharing her love for Jesus and spreading His word to all that she knew and didn’t know. She a longtime member of the First United Methodist Church.
Vernell is preceded in death by her husband Gene Crozier, son, Allan Crozier, and siblings Margie Dubose, Lorena Hahn, Lee Hahn, Wilton Hahn, Elner Smith, and Vernon Hahn.
Vernell is survived by her son, Larry (Pam) of New Braunfels, TX; daughter, Jeanell Schulze of Alice, TX; grandchildren, Trent (Brittany) Schulze, Morgan Schulze, Briana (Rob) Helms, Jason Crozier, Allan Crozier, Brandon Crozier, Misty Greget, Risa (Jeremy) Young, and Brittany (Mike) McCullar; sixteen great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; siblings, Marlon Hahn and Billy Hahn; and brothers-in-law, Wayne Crozier of Galveston, TX and Leon (Shirley) Crozier of Elm, TX.
Family will be receiving friends from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Holmgreen Mortuary, 2061 E. Main St. Alice, TX. Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at First United Methodist Church officiated by Pastor Ed Smith.
A private burial will be held at a later date.
Arrangements entrusted to Holmgreen Mortuary 2061 E. Main St. Alice, TX.
