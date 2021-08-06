Vernell K. Spears
Audilet
CUERO — Vernell K. Spears Audilet, age 89, passed away July 24, 2021 in Corpus Christi, Tx. She was born March 25, 1932 in Yorktown, TX to Lee and Marie Klaus. She was the youngest of their four children and the only daughter. The family resided together in Cuero where Vernell graduated from Cuero High School in 1950. Shortly after graduation she married William “Red” Spears. Together they raised four children: William, Travis, Dennis, and Sandra. Vernell worked for the City of Cuero and the Cuero Dewitt County Health Department for many years. She met numerous friends along the way, many of whom she remained close with after retirement. Vernell had many joys in life. First and foremost were her children. For every activity they were involved in, she was there supporting them in every way. She was especially known in the community for assisting with the Boy Scouts, where all three of her boys ranked to the highest honor of Eagle Scout. She loved to antique, dance, garden, cook, and bake. She was famously known to friends and family for two special recipes: homemade biscuits, and sweet rice! Another great joy of hers was the many trips to the casinos she would take with her daughter, Sandra and her two stepsisters. Vernell is preceded in death by her father Lee Klaus, mother Marie Moore, stepfather Victor Moore, brothers Mancel, Dennis, and Dalton Klaus, stepsisters Virgie McCuiston, Jeriline “Jerri” Frenzel, son Dennis “Bubba” Spears, son in-law Douglas Taylor and, daughter in-law Janet Spears. She is survived by her sons William “Bill” Spears, Travis “PeeWee” and wife Lorey Spears, and daughter Sandra Taylor; grandchildren Aaron Spears and wife Sandy, Chad Spears and wife Kellee, Jennifer Remlinger and husband Adam, Meghan Sennett and husband Nate, Alyse Gonzalez and husband Jeff, John Tyler Spears, JT “Malone” Spears, Kelly Spears; plus, numerous great grandchildren and many nephews and nieces. All of these she loved and touched deeply. Please join us for a memorial service Saturday morning August 14, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Freund Funeral Home in Cuero, TX. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Pet Adoption of Cuero or to the Alzheimer’s Association. You may sign the guestbook or send condolences at www.freundfuneralhome.com. Freund Funeral Home, 361.275.2343.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Letter: We took an oath (11)
- Bond task force finalizes plan for board (8)
- TxDOT, Goliad County sheriff spar over signs aimed at human smugglers, traffickers (4)
- Letter: We need to pray for America (4)
- City of Victoria proposes a $166 million budget (4)
- Letter: Things need to change in Victoria (4)
- Teachers prepare for back to school (3)
- Letter: 'I am convinced fraud exists' (3)
- The same GOP playbook (3)
- 'Absolutely concerning': COVID-19 cases start to rise again in the Crossroads (3)
- Criminal justice advocate arrested same day she filed federal lawsuit against DA, sheriff (3)
- Guest column: Communication Corner: Our symbols and their meanings (6)
- Jewel Jeanette Payne (2)
- 'Its getting worse': COVID-19 hospitalizations in Crossroads continue to rise (2)
- Texas governor orders new try at passing GOP voting laws (1)
- Letter: Task force member clarifies recommendations (1)
- Fun-loving dancers turn street into a dance floor at "Rock the Park" event (1)
- Keith Greebon (1)
- Signs will not deter smugglers (1)
- VISD board works through bond proposal (1)
- Gregory Sitka (1)
- We froze, Abbott got paid - $1 million from the billionaire profiteer of Texas’ deadly storm (1)
- Forrest A.M. Volkert (1)
- Victoria doctor reflects on 65 years of practicing medicine (1)
- Abbie Kristen Knezek (1)
- Guest column: We can fly from Victoria again. Finally. (1)
- Misty Ward Peeler (1)
- Yoakum police seize 215 grams of cocaine, meth; arrest 3 (1)
- Oscar McKenzie Cardenas (1)
- The American Rescue Plan will send $32 million to Victoria (1)
- Charlie A. Baros (1)
- SANDRA ANNETTE SANDERS PAUL (1)
- A federal lawsuit was filed against top Victoria County law enforcement officials. Here is what we know so far (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.