Vernell K. Spears Audilet
Vernell K. Spears
Audilet
CUERO — Vernell K. Spears Audilet, age 89, passed away July 24, 2021 in Corpus Christi, Tx. She was born March 25, 1932 in Yorktown, TX to Lee and Marie Klaus. She was the youngest of their four children and the only daughter. The family resided together in Cuero where Vernell graduated from Cuero High School in 1950. Shortly after graduation she married William “Red” Spears. Together they raised four children: William, Travis, Dennis, and Sandra. Vernell worked for the City of Cuero and the Cuero Dewitt County Health Department for many years. She met numerous friends along the way, many of whom she remained close with after retirement. Vernell had many joys in life. First and foremost were her children. For every activity they were involved in, she was there supporting them in every way. She was especially known in the community for assisting with the Boy Scouts, where all three of her boys ranked to the highest honor of Eagle Scout. She loved to antique, dance, garden, cook, and bake. She was famously known to friends and family for two special recipes: homemade biscuits, and sweet rice! Another great joy of hers was the many trips to the casinos she would take with her daughter, Sandra and her two stepsisters. Vernell is preceded in death by her father Lee Klaus, mother Marie Moore, stepfather Victor Moore, brothers Mancel, Dennis, and Dalton Klaus, stepsisters Virgie McCuiston, Jeriline “Jerri” Frenzel, son Dennis “Bubba” Spears, son in-law Douglas Taylor and, daughter in-law Janet Spears. She is survived by her sons William “Bill” Spears, Travis “PeeWee” and wife Lorey Spears, and daughter Sandra Taylor; grandchildren Aaron Spears and wife Sandy, Chad Spears and wife Kellee, Jennifer Remlinger and husband Adam, Meghan Sennett and husband Nate, Alyse Gonzalez and husband Jeff, John Tyler Spears, JT “Malone” Spears, Kelly Spears; plus, numerous great grandchildren and many nephews and nieces. All of these she loved and touched deeply. Please join us for a memorial service Saturday morning August 14, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Freund Funeral Home in Cuero, TX. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Pet Adoption of Cuero or to the Alzheimer’s Association. You may sign the guestbook or send condolences at www.freundfuneralhome.com. Freund Funeral Home, 361.275.2343.

