VERONICA ANAK AJIN YENDREY VICTORIA - Veronica Anak Ajin Yendrey, 43, of Victoria, passed away on Tuesday, October 29, 2019. Veronica's family and friends will gather for visitation on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at 10am at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway, with a rosary to be recited at 12pm. A funeral service will begin at 12:30pm with Pastor Larry Green officiating. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Gardens Cemetery in Port Lavaca, Texas. Veronica was born March 5, 1976 in Kampong Mongkos, Malaysia to the late Ajin Anak Ngampu and Kirim Anak Sampeh. She married the love of her life, Tommy Yendrey, in Malaysia on March 3, 2004. She liked to go fishing and hunting. She enjoyed cooking and gardening as well. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Family meant everything to her. She was Mr. Yendrey's everything; his one true love. She was a loving and caring wife, step-mother and grandmother and she will be greatly missed. Veronica was preceded in death by her parents, Ajin Anak Ngampu and Kirim Anak Sampeh; father-in-law, G.T. Yendrey; mother-in-law, Nellie Yendrey; and step-son, Stephen Yendrey. Veronica is survived by her loving husband of 15 years, Tommy Yendrey; her step-children, Stephanie Hawes; Jarrett Yendrey and wife, Wendi; and Nicholas Yendrey; her grandchildren, Addison Yendrey; Sarah Hawes; and Ainsley Yendrey; along with many other distant relatives and loving friends. Those wishing to make memorial donations in Veronica's memory are requested to do so to Adopt-A-Pet. Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net. Funeral arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Home- Houston Hwy.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Guest column: When you vote, send the message that we are a nation that values life (8)
- After Harvey, hundreds of thousands of dollars in county work done without bids (7)
- Letter: Reader feels everyone should determine what is true based on facts (7)
- Letter: Democratic coup began before 2016 election (4)
- Represenative Cloud was wrong (3)
- Lyceum lecture speaker talks space, complacency (8)
- Cloud joins GOP colleagues to disrupt impeachment hearing, calls process too secretive (5)
- In Victoria, ghosts linger long past their day in court (3)
- Letter: Reader offers correction to a letter to the editor (2)
- Syndicated column: US is in moral decline (2)
Upcoming Events
-
Nov 4
-
Nov 4
-
Nov 4
-
Nov 4
Online Poll
Have you ever fallen victim to a scam?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.