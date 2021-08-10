Veronica Melinda Garcia
Veronica Melinda
Garcia
CUERO — Veronica Melinda Garcia, 35, of Cuero passed away Friday, July 30, 2021. She was born September 29, 1985 in Cuero to Ruben and Maria Terresa Liendo - Garcia. She was a wonderful mother, sister and friend. She is survived by her mother, Maria Terresa Liendo-Garcia; father, Ruben Garcia; step-mother, Maria Garcia; daughter, Emiresa Princess-Sky Gardner; son, Jedidiah Christopher Prince Williams and Hezikiah Raben Prince Garcia; sister, Monica Marie Garcia; grandmother, Toni Leal and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Preceded in death by her grandparents, Robert Leal and Adolph and Olivia Liendo Sr. and uncle, Aurthur Ray Garcia. Visitation will be held Thursday, August 12, 2021, 9 AM at Trinity Church. Funeral Services will begin at 10 AM with Pastor Jeanine Coppedge officiating. Interment will follow at San Isidro cemetery. Pallbearers include Randall Mejias, John Manuel Mejias III, Tabitha West, Paco Villarreal, Adolph Banda and Michael Davis. Honorary pallbearers include Jedidiah Williams, Dakota Williams, John Rudy Liendo Jr., Brian Liendo, Matthew Liendo, Riben Liendo Jr. and Jeremy Anzaldua. Memorial Contributions may be made to Freund Funeral Home to help defray funeral expenses. You may sign the guestbook or send condolences at www.freundfuneralhome.com. Freund Funeral Home, 361.275.2343.

