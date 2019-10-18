VERONICA WILSON VICTORIA - Veronica Wilson, 55, passed away on Monday Oct. 14, 2019. She was born July 24, 1964, in San Antoni0, to the late George Sanders and Thelma Edwards. She is survived by her daughter, Vanessa Wilson; sons, Harold Wilson and Horace Wilson; grandchild, Titus Wilson; sisters, Delores Duriso, Joan Bolden, Lucille Sanders, Veronica Sanders, and Mildred Lane; and brothers, Donald Ray, Jimmy Duriso, George Sanders, Martin Craig, Willie Walker, and Rodney Craig. Visitation will be held Oct. 19th from 10am to 1:30pm at Heavens Gate Funeral Home with Services to start at 1:30pm at Heavens Gate Chapel. Under The Direction of Heavens Gate Funeral Home, 361-573-2777.

