Vickay Lynette Jones
VICTORIA — Vickay Lynette Jones went to be with Our Lord and Savior on January 29, 2022, in the presence of loved ones, in Victoria, TX, at the age of 72 years young. Vickay was born on September 22, 1949 in San Antonio, TX to Victor and Kathleen Sutton.
Vickay was preceded in death by her mother, sister Marcie Macias, her father, brother Alec Sutton, and brother Jim Sutton. She is survived by her husband Jimmy Jones, her sister Laura Wilkes (Richard) of Aledo, TX , her Brother Keith Sutton (Becky) of Benbrook, TX, her children Don “Craig” Jones of Springdale, AR, Monica O’dell (Danny) of Sanger, TX, Kathi Childers (Mark) of Waco, TX, Hali Clough (Sam) of Schertz, TX, Jamye Huff (Cedric) of Victoria, TX, her 12 favorite grandchildren, Billy O’dell (Meagan), Kennady Childers, Spencer Denney (Hope), Taizhon Huff, Dynasty Harris (Will Orsbon), Ta’Kerra Huff, Ashlyn O’dell, Mekhi Huff, Garrett Childers, Kaylynn Denney, Jazzric Huff and Rhythm Huff, 1 great grandson Jayce Clough along with many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend a special acknowledgment of appreciation to Harbor Hospice of Victoria including her hospice angels Dr. Jorge Armando Diaz, Marlena Salazar RN, Jody Molina CNA, Carey Davis LMSW and David Holford, Chaplain.
A memorial service will be on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at 10am at Grace Funeral Home at 2401 Houston Hwy. Victoria, TX 77901.
In lieu of flowers, Vickay would ask that you make a donation in her name to a charity of your choice.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.

