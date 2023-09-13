Vickie Jean Thompson
LA SALLE — It is with heavy hearts that our families announce the passing of our beloved Vickie Jean Venglar Thompson. She went to our heavenly home on Tuesday, September 5, 2023 after a short battle with cancer. Vickie was born on Friday, November 5, 1954 in Jackson County to Jasper and Lydia Venglar. She was a 1973 graduate of Industrial High School and had the opportunity to represent her hometown of LaSalle in the 1972 Jackson County Fair Queen Pageant.
Vickie was a homemaker and loved to garden, to which she left strict instructions to take care of her flower beds. She also loved taking care of her animals (All of Them), and we are almost certain that she has kept Big Red in business!! What she loved most of all in her life was her children and grandchildren, whether she was sailing, canoeing, or swimming with them, or teaching them how to play cards, dominoes, or other games, she soaked up every moment she could with them.
Vickie was an avid reader and loved the beach and being outdoors. Her smile and laughter were contagious and she was very serious about her card games. Whether she was playing with her siblings or with nieces and nephews, Vickie was probably the most successful at winning out of the whole Venglar bunch. She also, always, kept score, and if you dared to question her score taking ability, she would gladly let you take over the job.
Vickie’s specialty desert was banana pudding and no one could hold a candle to hers! There wasn’t a single family function that we had that it wasn’t a shining beacon on the desert table. If you didn’t get a serving before fixing your food plate, chances were you wouldn’t get any at all.
Vickie is survived by her companion of 30 years, Brice Knight of LaSalle, sons; Michael Thompson of Victoria, Randy and Isabela Thompson of Fox, Oklahoma, step-daughter; Dawn Knight of Galveston, step-son; Brice Knight of Texas City, sisters; Sandy and Allan Knapp of Edna and Mary and Andy Yarborough of Vanderbilt, brothers; Leonard Venglar of Sweeny and Andy Venglar of LaSalle, and her beloved grandchildren; Krystal, Tyler, Dylan, Joseph “Joe Joe”, Destiny, Andy, Ali, Bella, Rahynie, Wylie Rose, Brice Lynn and Georgia, and one great-grandson; James Shelby. Vickie is also survived by many nieces and nephews that loved her dearly. She has been preceded in death by her parents, her beautiful daughter; Crystal Renea, brothers; Carl Venglar, Johnnie Venglar and Freddie Lilly, nephews; Cody Ellison, and niece; Sheryl Herring.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to St. Theresa Catholic Church in LaSalle with father Branabas Kyeah officiating. Services will be held on Sunday, September 17, 2023 at St. Theresa Catholic Church in LaSalle. Visitation will be from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm, with Rosary being recited at 1:30 pm, and Funeral Mass will begin at 2:00 pm, followed by Interment at St. Theresa Catholic Cemetery, along with her brother, Johnny Venglar’s ashes.
Services have been entrusted to Russell Todish of Slavik Funeral Home, 209 N. Allen St., Edna, TX 77957, 361-782-2152
