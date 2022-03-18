Vickie Louise Arrell
CUERO — Vickie Louise Maltony Arrell, 60, of Cuero passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, March 16, 2022. She was born April 29, 1961 in San Antonio to Edwin Victor and Diana Louise Meadows Maltony. She married Rocky Arrell on July 27, 1994 in Snyder, Texas. Vickie worked for Cuero ISD for fourteen years. She was most recently teaching her passion of history to seventh and eighth grade students at Cuero Junior High. Vickie enjoyed traveling, cooking and reading. She also had a love for theater arts, especially opera. Her greatest pride and joy was her family. She treasured precious time spent making memories with her kids and grandkids, who called her VeeVee. She is survived by her husband of twenty seven years, Rocky Arrell; Eric and children, Eli, Ean and Eliza Arrell of Graham; Lisa (Jim) and children, Trey, Jackson and Easton Budarf of Graham; Marlayna McKinley (Tim Sheffel) and children, Hannah, Hazel and Heidi Sheffel of Cuero; Ryan McKinley of Cuero and Tyler (Ciara) McKinley of Austin. She was preceded in death by her parents. Visitation will be held Monday, March 21, 2022, 4:00 - 7:00 PM at Freund Funeral Home in Cuero. Funeral Services will be Tuesday, March 22, 2022, 11:00 AM at First Presbyterian Church of Cuero with Rev. Stan Larson officiating. Pallbearers include Walter McClung, Sef Salas, Dustin Metting, Phillip Ahrens, Justin Rossett and Neal Reimenschnieder. Memorial Contributions may be made to Cuero Public Library or Open Door Christian School of Graham, Texas. You may sign the guestbook or send condolences at www.freundfuneralhome.com. Freund Funeral Home, 361.275.2343.
