VICTOR A. HENNEKE WOODSBORO - Victor Anton Henneke, Jr. (also known as "Fatty"), 93, of Woodsboro, Texas, went to be with the Lord on November 11, 2019. Victor was born on May 14, 1926 in Orange Grove, Texas. He married Ruth Henneke in 1958 and moved to Woodsboro to start his new life. He was preceded in death by his son Dennis Henneke, grandson Anthony Repka, great grand-daughter Brooklynn Atwood, his parents, Victor and Pauline Henneke, and his brother Herbert Henneke. He is survived by his devoted wife of 61 years Ruth Henneke, his daughter Nancy Piland and husband Leonard Piland; and son Gene Henneke and wife Maria Henneke; his grandchildren, Timothy Repka, Jr., Amy Repka, Michelle Henneke, Joseph Henneke; and his three great grandchildren, Jaslynn Abila, Bryant and Lane Atwood. He is also survived by his sister Irene Seidel. Victor owned and operated the Henneke Roller Rink for 49 years. He set up his traveling roller rink all over south Texas from Houston to Laredo and everywhere in between. It was quite the popular hangout and everyone loved when the Henneke Roller Rink came into town. He made many dear friends along his travels. After closing the roller rink in 1993, he worked for Refugio County for 12 years. Victor, who always liked to be busy, also enjoyed refinishing and refurbishing hard wood floors.Victor always looked forward to Christmas because he loved to dress up in his Santa suit and bring Christmas cheer to many young and old. However, nothing made him happier than collecting his aluminum cans and playing with his "treasures". He also enjoyed playing a good game of dominoes. We will always remember Victor with a big smile on his face and a beer in his hand.The pallbrearers will be his grandsons, Timothy Repka, Jr. and Joseph Henneke; and his nephews Steve and Bruce Seidel, Glen and David Henneke; and great grandsons Bryant and Lane Atwood.Visitation will be on Thursday, November 14 from 6-8pm at Moore's Funeral Home at 402 S. Alamo, Refugio Texas. Funeral services will be held on Friday, November 15 at Peace Lutheran Church at 809 Locke St, Woodsboro Texas at 10:00am. Reception immediately following the service. Graveside service will be held in Yorktown at 2:00pm.In lieu of flowers, you are welcome to make a donation to Peace Lutheran Church in Victor's honor where Victor was a member for over 60 years. Funeral Services entrusted to Moore Funeral Home, Inc. 402 South Alamo Street; Refugio,Texas 78377 (361)526-4334
