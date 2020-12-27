Victor F. Yanta
VICTORIA — Victor F. (Vic) Yanta, 79, passed away on December 20, 2020. He was born on September 25, 1941, in Runge, Texas to the late Victor A. Yanta and Edith M. Zezula Yanta. He served in the U.S. Army during the Berlin and Cuban Crisis. He was employed by H.B. Zachry Co. for 43 years, ascending to Project Manager before his retirement in 2010. He was a board member of the Associated Builders and Contractors Mid-Coast Chapter (‘04-’08), serving as chairman in 2006. He was also a board member of the ABC Merit Shop Training Program (‘98-’08), serving as Sec/Treas. He further served as a member of the Victoria College Industrial Training Coalition.
Vic is survived by Granddaughter Megan Brandl-Blake (Robert), Great grandchildren Alexandria (Dani) and Jesse Brandl-Blake, Brothers Lawrence (Barbara) of Victoria, David (Alice) of Richmond, Robert (Donna) of Victoria, Sisters Phyllis (Larry) Leesman of Canyon Lake, Carmen (Steve) Hanshaw of Brenham, Cynthia (Tim) Legamaro of Flour Bluff, and numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Bernice Chlastak Yanta, Daughter, Patricia Brandl, and brother, Donald Yanta, all of Victoria.
Public visitation from 4:00 to 6:00pm on Dec. 28th; Family visitation and rosary to follow. Closed services will be held on Dec. 29th at 2pm at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Interment with military honors to follow at Memory Gardens. Livestream available through Colonial Funeral Home.
Pallbearers will be Steve Hanshaw, Tim Legamaro, Alex Legamaro, Mark Yanta, Michael Hardin, Roger Leesman, Glen Voelkel and John Hagel. Honorary pallbearers include his brothers and all H.B. Zachry employees.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.colonialfuneralhomevictoria.com.
