CORPUS CHRISTI — Victor Frazier, Jr., 81, of Corpus Christi, entered into rest on Sunday, April 23, 2023. Victor was born September 4, 1941 in Edna, TX to the late Victor Frazier, Sr. and Lula Mae Dennis. He obtained his Doctorate Degree from Oklahoma State University of Occupational and Adult Education; and he also obtained his Master of Arts from Pepperdine University, Malibu, CA. He was the first black instructor of Bible at Harding Academy in Memphis, TN; and he was the minister of the Gospel of Jesus Christ for 69 years. He also served as the pulpit minister of the Church of Christ in Flour Bluff, TX where he started the G.E.D. Program in Flour Bluff.
Victor is survived by his wife, Eunice G. Franklin Frazier, his son Victor David Frazier, his daughters Valerie Alicia Frazier and Vickie Frazier Bradford, his nephew Lester Best, and his grandchildren Jaylen, Briona, Maleah, Aylee, Khloe, and Micah.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister Alice Williams.
A visitation for family and friends will be held on Saturday, May 13, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. with funeral services to follow at 12:00 p.m. at Midtown Church of Christ, 5901 N. Main Street, Victoria, TX. Interment to follow at Sapenter Cemetery, Goliad, TX. To leave a comforting message, or to share a fond memory, please visit www.gracefuneralhome.net.

