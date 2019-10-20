Sternadel, Victor

VICTOR G. STERNADEL FORMERLY OF SCHULENBURG AND HALLETTSVILLE - Age 94, funeral services will be held Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at 11am from the St. Rose Catholic Church, in Schulenburg, Tx. Visitation will begin to the public after 5pm on Monday from the Schwenke-Baumgarten Funeral Home, with the Parish rosary to be recited at 7pm Monday evening from the chapel. Interment will be in the St. Rose Catholic Cemetery, Schulenburg, Tx. with full military honors. The family requests donation be made to: The St. Rose Catholic Church, Schulenburg, Tx or Hospice of South Texas, Hallettsville, Tx or a charity of one's choice. Survivors include: daughter-Betty Jean Sacks/ husband-Ronny of Round Top; son-Elroy Sternadel/ wife-Joyce of Yoakum; 3 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, wife, 1 sister, 4 brothers, 2 sister-in-laws and 1 brother-in-law.

