Victor Gallia
GOLIAD — Victor Gallia, age 86, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 16, 2022. Friends and Family will gather for visitation on Thursday, October 20, 2022 from 9:00 AM to 10:30 AM at Grace Funeral Home 214 Market St. Goliad, Texas. Funeral services will begin at 10:30 AM at the funeral home. Burial will be at 2:00 PM in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Halletsville. Honoring him as pallbearers will be Matthew Barnes, Weston Gallia, Weldon Gallia, Malcom Jacob, Mark Jacob, Larry Jacob and honorary Ronnie Jacob
Victor was born November 10, 1935, in Lavaca County to the late Joseph Frank Gallia and Matilda Morisak Gallia. He ispreceded in death by both parents, 2 brothers and 2 sisters.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Judith Skaines Gallia of Goliad, Texas, two step sons Donald A. Lawson (Amy), Robert S. Lawson (Amanda), sixstep grandchildren and one step great grandson.
He leaves behind his four children Wayne L. Gallia (Jennifer), Jo Beth Gallia Barnes, Vicki Gallia Lee (Alan), and Alvin Frank Gallia (Robert), six grandchildren, Matthew, Kandace, Weston, Audrey, Kara Beth, Weldon and one great-grandchild, Charlotte. He is also survived by two half brothers Bobby Gallia (Sherri) and Gene Gallia.
Victor served in the U. S. Armyapproximately 3 years. He eventually found his expertise was that of a General Motors parts manager at Jennings Chevrolet in Robstown, Texas. Vic enjoyed the game fowl world and was well known for his breeding. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing. Thisman could cookand you were only so fortunate to be there when it was eating time!It was not uncommon to see him around a campfire, cooking up some good mulligan and telling a few stories amongst good friends and family. He portrayed incredible strength and left an unwavering example of it to us that knew him sowell.He lived a full, long and happy life. We will miss him immensely and there will never be another Victor Gallia. God bless his joyful and kind soul.
In leu of flowers, please make contributions to the Parkinson’s Foundation.
