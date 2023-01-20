Victor Garza
VICTORIA — Victor Garza, age 101, joined his Lord on January 16, 2023. He was born December 22, 1921, in Nuevo Leon, Mexico, to the late Jorge and Juanita Garza. He was preceded in death by his parents and five of his siblings.
After WWII, he married the love of his life, Amalia Rangel Garza, and had seven children: Victor Garza, Jr. (Beatrice), Dee Garza, Mario Garza (Sylvia), Irma Pina (Danny), Anita Manley (Mike), Rudy Garza (Mimi), and Diane Flemming (Brian). He was the proud grandfather of thirteen grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
During WWII, Victor served in the Navy Seabees as a Yeoman 3rd Class and was extremely proud of his military service. He served on the USCGC Taney in Honolulu, Hawaii, where he assisted with the vessel’s communications and intelligence operations. He was naturalized aboard the vessel and often shared how honored he was to be an American citizen. In later years, he spent many hours volunteering with the Catholic War Veterans, St. John’s Post 1269, where he served as Rifle Guard, as well as the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Post 4146, where he served in many different capacities.
Victor was a long-time resident of Victoria where he and his wife raised their children. He was a member of Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church since the late Fifties. A skilled carpenter and surveyor, he was employed by the Fordyce Gravel Company and Krueger Construction Company.
He enjoyed fishing immensely and spending time with his family. He loved playing baseball in his younger years and enjoyed watching baseball and football and many other sports, particularly his beloved Victoria Rosebuds. He loved the outdoors and could always be found outside fixing things and tinkering in his barns. His family will miss his wonderful sense of humor and wit. Our thanks go to Hospice of South Texas for the wonderful and loving care that he received.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, January 25th, at Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home, 706 E. Crestwood, Victoria, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., with recitation of the Holy Rosary beginning at 6:00 p.m. On Thursday, January 26th, the funeral mass will be celebrated at 9:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 208 W. River Street, with burial to follow at Memorial Park Cemetery, 2201 N. Main in Victoria. Pallbearers will be his grandsons: Ricky Garza, Hector Garza, Luke Garza, Evan Garza, James Manley, and Zachary Flemming. An announcement will be made after the funeral service inviting family and friends to a celebratory luncheon.
Our dad, our hero, a heart that beat true for 101 years, 25 days, 18 hours. “Victor V. Garza reporting for duty, Lord. Permission to come aboard?” “Permission granted, sailor.”
