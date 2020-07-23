VICTOR JOSEPH JUNGBAUER GONZALES - Victor Joseph Jungbauer, of Gonzales, passed away Monday, July 20, 2020 at the age of 90. He was born on September 8, 1929 in Shiner, Texas to Joseph and Rose Darilek Jungbauer. He married Lucille Kuntschik on May 28, 1951 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Moulton. Victor attended several local schools, including Moulton High School, where he met his future wife. At the age of 14, he started working at Joe's Chevrolet. He went on to serve in the United States Army for two years, where he was stationed in New England, California, and Germany. After returning home, Victor and Lucille set up their home in Moulton, and he returned to Joe's Chevrolet. Victor and Lucille were blessed with their only child, David, in 1955. Victor ultimately ended up buying the dealership with his partner, Frank Beran. In 1969, he sold his interest in the dealership, and moved to Gonzales. He went on to work for Allen's Chevrolet, King Pontiac, and Marrou and Company. Victor enjoyed cooking and baking. He often joked that he could bake a good cake, the only problem was it could feed 500. He also enjoyed fishing at the lake with many friends and family. He was known by many names, including Vic, Dad, and Dumplins, but his favorite name was Pawpaw. In 1995, his only grandchild, April, was born. He took pride in having a granddaughter, and spent many hours pushing her in the swing. Victor is survived by his son, David Jungbauer and wife Robin of Inez, brother, Joe Jungbauer and wife Jean of Houston, sister, AnnNell and husband Emil of Houston, granddaughter, April Jungbauer of Inez, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, and wife, Lucille. The family would like to extend gratitude to family, friends, and Shady Oaks Nursing Home in Moulton, where Victor spent his last year. A visitation will be held on Friday, July 24, 2020 from 5 until 7 PM in Seydler-Hill Funeral Home, with a rosary to follow at 7 PM. A private family graveside will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to a charity of one's choice. Friends may sign the guestbook or leave condolences to the family by visiting www.seydlerhillfuneralhome.com. Due to current CDC and State mandates, protective measures regarding social distancing, limited attendance capacity, and use of personal protective masks will be required for the visitation and rosary. Those remotely symptomatic of COVID-19 are politely asked not to attend. Services are under the care and direction of Seydler-Hill Funeral Home, Gonzales.
