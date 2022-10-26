Victor Ray Walzel

loved the Refugio Bobcats, the Red Sox, gardening, singing, the Astros, and spending time with his family and watching them grow. He was very proud of each one of them. Vic never met a stranger and was always willing to lend a hand to anyone in need. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. After losing his brother in WWII, Vic spent a lot of time reaching out to the families of others who served in the 93rd Bomb Group. He spent many hours researching planes and missions to help others learn more about their loved ones. Vic served as a deacon in the First Baptist Church of Aransas Pass, Texas and also in FBC Refugio for many years and sang tenor in Cornerstone, a gospel quartet. He wanted everyone to know about his love for the Lord and the gift of eternal life that he had received through faith in his Savior, Jesus Christ.
Vic is survived by his wife of 67 years, Mary DeWald Walzel, and his four children, Susan Buckles (Greg), Michael Walzel (Leslie), Billy Walzel (Cappy), and Nelda Blaschke (Jimmy); his grandchildren, Bradley Buckles, Emma Davis, Grace Ramirez (Christian), Mary Claire Davies (Drew), Travis Aguilar, Christopher Aguilar, Justin Aguilar (Becky), Bryce Walzel (Olivia), Nick Blaschke (Sylvia), Faith Boyer (Paul), and Claire Garza (Tyler); and his great-grandchildren, Cooper Davis, Lincoln Ramirez, Jack Davies, Trevor Aguilar, Katie Aguilar, Haddie Aguilar, Adaline Aguilar, Hannah Aguilar, Asher Walzel, and Macy Blaschke.There will be a viewing from 6-8pm on Thursday, October 27th at Moore Funeral Home in Refugio, Texas. The funeral will be at First Baptist Church, Refugio, Texas, on Friday, October 28, at 3pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to Operation Christmas Child at samaritanspurse.org or to First Baptist Church of Refugio for their OCC ministry.
