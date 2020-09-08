Victor Rendon
VICTORIA — Victor Rendon, 74, of Victoria, passed away on Thursday, September 3, 2020. He was born on February 10, 1946 in Floydada, TX, to the late Allen and Josephine Rendon. He married the love of his life, Eldene Horton, in 1967. Victor graduated from Wayland Baptist University in 1968 and earned his Masters of Education from Texas Tech University in 1978. He began his career in education in 1969 as a junior high teacher. He soon moved into school administration. In Victoria, he served as principal of Guadalupe, William Wood, Juan Linn, and Stanly Elementary schools. From there, Victor moved to VISD administrative positions, culminating in assistant superintendent. Victor was an active member of the community, serving on many non-profit boards and dedicating much time and energy to local organizations. Victor was particularly proud of volunteer work in several local nursing homes, playing the guitar and singing for residents on a weekly basis. He considered this a ministry. Victor was an active member of his church, The Master’s House, where he served as an Elder and volunteered as Chief Financial Officer. His hobbies included music and exercising, having completed four marathons. By far, his favorite pastime was being an all attentive grandfather to his five grandchildren. Victor is survived by his wife of 53 years, Eldene Rendon; their son, Jeff Rendon and his wife Amy; their daughter, Suzy Janssen, and her husband, Bryan Janssen; their grandchildren, Ian and Evan Rendon; and Oliver, Frederick, and Lark Janssen, all of Victoria; his brothers, Pat Rendon of Plainview, Aaron Rendon of Plainview, and Cruz Rendon of Round Rock. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Josie Martinez. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, September 10, 2020, at 10:30 AM at The Master’s House Church in Victoria, TX, with Pastor Joey Zamora of Pasco, Washington, officiating. Masks and social distancing are required. You may sign the guest book or send condolences at Colonial Funeral (www.colonialfuneralhomevictoria.com). In lieu of flowers, a contribution may be made to Hospice of South Texas, 605 E Locus Ave, Victoria, TX 77901, or online at hospice-vic.org/donate.
