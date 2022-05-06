Victor Smolik, Jr.

He was born November 21, 1929 in Hallettsville to Victor and Anna Ulcak Smolik.
He owned Southmain Phillips 66 Garage & Body Shop in Houston. He enjoyed working in the garden, deer hunting and his cattle.
Survivors: sisters, Lillie S. Janak, Ann Cartwright and Irene Bollom; nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: parents; wife, Marinell Smolik; sister, Hedwig Mozisek; brothers, Julius Smolik and Hubert Smolik.
Rosary 11:30 followed by Funeral Mass at 12 noon Saturday, May 7, 2022 at Queen of Peace Catholic Church with Rev. Dominic Antwi-Boasiako officiating. Burial Queen of Peace Catholic Cemetery.
Nephews will serve as pallbearers.
Memorial contributions may be given to Queen of Peace Catholic Church.
On-line guest book may be signed at www.thielecooper.com
Arrangements by Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home 361-293-5656.
