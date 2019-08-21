VICTORIA SANCHEZ MORALES VICTORIA - Victoria Sanchez Morales passed away on Saturday, August 17, 2019. Visitation will be held Wednesday, August 21st from 6-8 p.m. at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway, with a rosary to be recited at 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church on Thursday, August 22nd at 9 a.m. with interment to follow at Memorial Park Cemetery. Honoring Victoria as pallbearers will be Joseph Garza, Erasmo Madrigal, Joseph Madrigal, Lawrence O'Connor, Stephan Schaar, and Ernesto Garza. Honorary pallbearer is Bicente Soto. She was born on January 12, 1934 in Nursery, Texas to the late Prescilliana Morales Garza and Mr. Morales. Miss Morales was a devout Catholic and a member of Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church. She was also a member of the Guadalupano, Trinitarian, and Crusillo ministries. She was a housekeeper for the family of Robert P. Dunn and Marie O'Connor Dunn Sorenson for 65 years. Vickie possessed a sweet pure heart and a gentle soul. Victoria is survived by her niece, Priscilla Madrigal and husband, Erasmo Madrigal, Jr.; her nephew, Joseph Garza and wife, Elizabeth; her great nephews, Joseph Madrigal, Jacob Madrigal, and Draven Garza, and her great niece, Isabella Garza. She is also survived by her girls, Morgan Dunn O'Connor, Kelly Dunn Schaar, and Bridey Dunn Greeson. She was preceded in death by her sister, Mary Ellen Garza, and her brother, Guadalupe Garza. Her family wishes to thank all of the staff and residents at Retama Manor for their loving care of Miss Morales over the past few years. Thoughts and memories may be shared online atwww.gracefuneralhome.net. Services under the trust and personal care of Grace Funeral Home.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Resident ashamed of hometown road conditions (8)
- Trump vows urgent action after shootings, offers few details (4)
- Reader poses what-if scenarios (4)
- Use common-sense approach, not knee-jerk reaction (4)
- Speaker should practice what she preaches (4)
- Stop the Hate (4)
- Boutique Air schedules affected by new Dallas flight (3)
- He who laughs last ... laughs best (3)
- Police: Partially blind man robbed while waiting at Victoria bus stop (3)
- 'Let our voices be heard': March against immigration raids (3)
Upcoming Events
-
Aug 21
-
Aug 21
-
Aug 21
-
Aug 21
-
Aug 21
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.