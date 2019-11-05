VICTORIA CATHERINE ORSAK SHINER - Victoria Catherine Orsak, 88, of Shiner, passed away November 3, 2019. She was born on December 22, 1930, to Rudolph I. & Marie Recek Jalufka, at home in Hallettsville, Texas. She married Bennie Edward Orsak on January 10, 1949 at St. Mary's Catholic Church of Hallettsville. She was a member of S.P.J.S.T Lodge #4, Czech Heritage Society, VFW Auxiliary and St. Mary's Catholic Church. Victoria is survived by: 2 sons, Bennie J. Orsak & wife Linda of Donna, TX, and Ronald R. Orsak & wife Wanda of Shiner; 3 daughters, Wilma Wagner & husband David of Shiner, Virginia Svetlik & husband Archie of Smithville, and Debra Svetlik & husband Joseph of Shiner; 14 grandchildren; and 4 great grandchildren. Victoria was preceded in death by: her husband Bennie of 68 years; parents; brother Peter Jalufka; and 3 sisters, Ludmilla Schaefer, Mary Meyer and Veronica Orsak. Funeral Mass Service: 10 am, Thursday, November 7, 2019, at St. Mary's Catholic Church of Hallettsville. Visitation: 5 pm, Wednesday, at Kubena Funeral Home; with Rosary starting at 7 pm. Pallbearers: Edward Wagner, James Svetlik, Andrew Svetlik, Nolan Orsak, Kenneth Stock, and Jonathan Kubicek. Officiant: Msgr. John Peters. Memorials: St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, Czech Heritage Society of La Grange or Hospice of South Texas. Burial: St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery.
