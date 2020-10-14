Victoria Perez
BERCLAIR — Victoria Perez, 74, of Berclair, passed away on Monday, October 12, 2020. She was born on November 18, 1945 in Goliad to the late Fransico and Felicida Hernandez. She is survived by numerous family members.
A private burial will take place at a later date.
Memorials may be shared at www.gracefuneralhome.net
Arrangements under the personal care of Grace Funeral Home, 214 N. Market St, Goliad.
