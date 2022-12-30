Victoria Sue Timmons
VICTORIA — Victoria Sue Hohlier Timmons passed away on 18, December, 2022 at Bryan West Hospital in Lincoln, Nebraska, after several years of declining health due to congestive heart failure. She was born on March 10, 1953 in Joplin Missouri, the daughter of Lonnie Dean and Margaret Sue Hohlier.
She married Stephen Murray and together had two sons, Christopher and Douglas Murray. She later married the Reverend Jack B. Timmons and together pastored churches in Independence, Kansas and Luling, Texas. After Reverend Timmons’ death, she managed the Disciples Conference Center church camp near Gonzales Texas.
While managing the camp, she met and married William Michael. They then moved to Victoria, Texas where she opened Perfect Creations as a Massage Therapist and discovered her greatest passion. Helping her loved and loyal clients with their pain brought her joy beyond even her comprehension.
She is survived by her sons, Chris (Cori Frels) in Red Rock Texas and Douglas in Lincoln Nebraska, and her brother, Michael Hohlier in Norman Oklahoma. In addition, she is survived by her sister-in-law, Andrea Hohlier and step-children Krista Timmons, Ruby Scarpitti, and James Michael.
No funeral services are planned. Burial will be at a later date near Joplin Mo.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at https://www.nebraskacremation.com/obituaries/obituary-listings.
