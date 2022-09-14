Victoria Vargas
YORKTOWN — Victoria Vargas, 84, of Yorktown passed away Monday, September 12, 2022. She was born November 8, 1937 in Kenedy, TX to the late Severo and Adela Vela Torrez. She was a dedicated mother and enjoyed being with family and friends.
She is survived by her daughter Linda (Art) Flores of Yorktown, TX sons Jerry Salinas of Baytown, TX and James (Jamie) Salinas of Fort Worth, TX, daughter-in-law Margaret Salinas of Dickinson, TX and 7 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her sister Francisca “Tina” Torrez and brothers Armando Torrez and Arnulfo Torrez.
She is preceded in death by her parents, infant brother Adolfo Torrez, son Larry A. Salinas Sr., infant grandson Larry A. Salinas Jr., and daughter-in-law Guadalupe Salinas.
Visitation 5-7 pm with Rosary at 7 pm on Friday, September 16, 2022 at Massey Funeral Home. Funeral Mass 10 am Saturday, September 17, 2022 at San Luis Catholic Church. Interment to follow at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery.
