Victoria "Vickie" Kowalik, age 91, went to be with our Lord on August 8, 2020. Vickie was born February 7, 1929 in Kosciusko, Texas, to the late Edward and Barbara (nee Dugi) Sekula. She married Fred Kowalik in April, 1949. They lived in Mission, Texas, then later moved to Refugio, Texas, and finally settled in Victoria, Texas.
Vickie practiced a lifetime of both church and community service. A dedicated congregant of Our Lady of Victory for approximately 55 years, Vickie was active participant in her church's community through such organizations as the Altar Society. She led the Rosary every Wednesday night through her participation in the church's Legion of Mary organization. Vickie treasured this opportunity to celebrate her faith with others and expressed often how she wished to always continue in this role had her health permitted her to do so. She ministered to the sick at Citizens Medical Center, volunteering her time and love to support those who needed it most. Her lifelong commitment to faith and service continued through her 35-year membership in the Catholic Daughters of the Americas. St. Ann's Court #369 and her 57-year membership in the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority, where she proudly served the community while forming deep relationships with her beloved sorority sisters.
Vickie loved to travel, taking numerous cruises and trips with her husband, Fred, and countless family members and friends. Alaska and Hawaii were some of her favorite destinations, and the "contributions" she would leave in Coushatta will surely be missed there!
She was lovingly known as "Mema" by her family and was adored by her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Mema was an extraordinary cook, and her culinary skill was a source of delight (and frequent bragging) for her family. Her dumplings, pies, and cakes were legendary and loved by all. Mema's greatest baking achievement was undoubtedly the famous cookie-making sessions that she arranged for all of her grandchildren, who honor her memory by carrying on the tradition and remembering how much each of those special days with Mema meant.
Vickie is survived by her children, daughter Joanne Moody (husband Bill) and son Dennis Kowalik (wife Debbie); daughter-in-law Lori Pavlish (wife of Larry Kowalik); sister Lucy Dorff; sister-in-law Alice Korzekwa; grandchildren, Chad Alex (wife Lisa), Katie Moody (husband Eric Smiga), Kelley Moody, Lesley Peloquin (husband Allen), John Kowalik (wife Lisa), Kris Kowalik (wife Kristi) and Brandi Kowalik; and great-grandchildren Rebekkah Alex, Joshua Alex, Brady Peloquin, Kenley Kowalik, Kole Kowalik, Parker Preiss, Cooper Preiss, and Miles Kowalik, as well as countless nieces and nephews.
Vickie was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Barbara Sekula; husband Fred Kowalik; son Lawrence "Larry" Kowalik; brother Tom Sekula; and sisters Mary Kotzur, Irene Skloss, Maggie Bledsoe, Elizabeth Kotzur, Frances Kotara, and Alice Keller; parents-in-law Mary and John Kowalik; and brother-in-law Fabian Kowalik.
Visitation will be from 12:30 to 1:30 pm at Our Lady of Victory Cathedral with a Rosary to be recited at 1:30 pm, followed by a Funeral Mass at 2:00 pm. Burial will be held at Memory Gardens Cemetery. Pallbearers are Chad Alex, Kris Kowalik, John Kowalik, Eric Smiga, Allen Peloquin, and Aaron Pavlish. Honorary pallbearers are Joshua Alex, Brady Peloquin, and Cooper Preiss.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Our Lady of Victory Cathedral, 1309 E. Mesquite Lane, Victoria, Texas, 77901 or Hospice of South Texas, 605 E. Locust Ave., Victoria, Texas, 77901. Memories may be shared with the family at colonialfuneralhomevictoria.com.
