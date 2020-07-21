VILOUS VIC LOU HOFFMAN CUERO - Mr. Vilous Lou (Vic) Hoffman, 83, of Cuero passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020. He was born August 4, 1936 to the late John and Grace Hoffman in Washington County, Kansas. He served in the United States Army and was stationed in Germany. He married Velma Hogan on July 24, 1960 in Cuero. Vic worked as a tool pusher in the oil and gas industry (on land and offshore) until he retired in 1997, and finished his time on earth as a rancher in Cuero. Vic was also a member of the Cuero Lions Club.He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Velma; daughter, Debbie Hoffman of Round Rock; sons, Ricky Hoffman and wife Gay of Victoria and Robert Hoffman of San Pedro, Belize; and his only surviving sibling, a brother, Frank Hoffman of Gillette, Wyoming; grandchildren, Sarah and husband Casey, Eric and wife Cassie, and Tori and husband Michael; and one great-grandchild, Jamison. He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister and 9 brothers. Visitation will be held Tuesday, July 21, 9 AM at Freund Funeral Home in Cuero . A memorial service will begin at 10 AM with Morris Hogan presiding. Face masks and social distancing are required. A private family burial will be held at a later date. For those who wish to see the memorial service online for Vilous "Vic" Hoffman,on Facebook Live, Debbie Hoffman's page or via https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86136053896?pwd=UUE1YnFrRzRDN1c2Mnh6N0t4VngrUT09 In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Cuero Lions Club, 609 W Cleveland, Cuero, TX 77954 or to Habitat for Humanity of Williamson County, P.O. Box 737, Georgetown, TX 78627. You may sign the guestbook or send condolences at www.freundfuneralhome.com. Freund Funeral Home, 361.275.2343.
