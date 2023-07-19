Vinc J Mach (V.J.)
Vinc J Mach (V.J.)
EL CAMPO — Vinc J Mach (V.J.), 88, of El Campo passed away on July 14th, 2023. He was born on November 9th, 1934 in Louise, Tx to the Late Vinc and Lucy (Kutach) Mach Sr. V.J. married the love of his life, Jo Ann Lee Mach on August 10, 1956 and over the next 66 years raised their children and were proud to be a part of their 11 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren lives. Visitation will be Monday, July 17th at Triska Funeral Home from 5-7 pm. Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, July 18 at Christ Lutheran Church at 10:30 a.m. with Wayne Clements officiating. Interment will be at the Lake View Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Christ Lutheran Church (Memorial Fund), Houston Hospice or the charity of their choice. Condolences may be shared online at www.triskafuneralhome.com

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.