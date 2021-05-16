Vince Allen Jay
Johnson Jr.
VICTORIA — Vince Allen Jay Johnson Jr., 38, lovingly known as “AJ” of Victoria, Texas passed away Wednesday, May 12, 2021.
The Johnson Family will be receiving visitors at Grace Funeral Home from 6:00 to 8:00PM with Prayer at 7:00 o’clock, Monday, May 17th. Services will be held Tuesday, May 18th at 2:00PM officiated by Pastor Charlie Fierro and eulogy by, Pastor Larry Murphy at Grace Funeral Home, internment will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery.
AJ was born August 29, 1982 in Victoria, Texas to parents, Adelita Campos Johnson and Vince Allen Johnson Sr. He graduated Victoria High in 2001 went on to acquire a technical degree from Job Corps in computer science. In 2003, AJ enlisted in the United States Navy to serve his country. After his military career, AJ earned his second degree in the medical field at Victoria College. AJ, better described as a “gentle giant” with a humble and kind heart. His natural charm would have people drawn in when they’d notice his 6’4 frame standing in the door. AJ was a fashionista who loved playing video games, basketball, fishing and most of all his career.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Bernard and Shirley Johnson; maternal grandparents, Erasmo and Antonia Campos; along with several aunts and uncles.
Those left to cherish his name; beautiful children, Latavian, Jeremiah, Lakatlyn Mason Johnson and Noah; beloved parents, Adelita and Vince Johnson Sr., sister, Shirley Johnson Fason; step-grandmother, Elia Johnson; loving uncles, Mike Johnson, Raymundo (Raymond) Campos; Aunties, Elether Johnson, Vera Johnson, Patricia Johnson and Jackie Johnson; along with numerous other loving family members.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries. Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefunerlahome.net
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Letter: Many people are stirring up fear of illegals and downplaying the real threats (10)
- Commissioners Court to consider a new grant for Victoria Regional Airport Monday (6)
- Edna plans to overhaul streets for first time in decades (4)
- To my conservative friends (4)
- Letter: Congressional members need to accept Trump has no relevance (3)
- The GOP midterm agenda (3)
- Authorities: 2 pursuits in Lavaca County likely connected to human smuggling, trafficking (2)
- Goliad County meeting about illegal immigration attracts hundreds (2)
- Guest Column: Real leaders lay it all on the line (2)
- Third candidate files for the District 3 City Council special election (1)
Online Poll
Do you recycle?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.