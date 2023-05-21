Vincent Alvarez
VICTORIA — Vincent Alvarez, 48, of Victoria, passed away on May 15, 2023. He was born December 9, 1974, in Victoria, to Roy and Rosalee Alvarez. Vincent was a heavy equipment operator and member of Our Lady of Sorrows. He enjoyed playing poker, going fishing and was a huge Dallas Cowboys fan.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Alvarez; daughters, Tiffany Morin and Ezmeralda Alvarez; daughter-in-law, Kayla McNary; sister, Pearl Alvarez-Swartz; brother-in-law, Roger Swartz; grandchildren, Jaxson Vincent Parker and Ian Angel Luera; niece, Cora Alvarez; and nephew, Luke Swartz.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Esmeralda Alvarez; brother, Roy Alvarez Jr.; and nephew, Roy Alvarez III.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, May 24, 2023, from 5-7 p.m. at Colonial Funeral Home, with a rosary to begin at 7 p.m. Funeral Mass will be Thursday, May 25, 2023, at 1 p.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Roger Swartz, Jason Hubert, Michael Garcia, Steven Solis, J. Rod Rodriguez, and Fabian Alvarez. Honorary Pallbearers are Abel Figuera, George Vasquez, Richard Macias, Robert Salineas and Sr. Maria Garcia.
Words of comfort and special memories may be shared with the family at www.colonialfuneralhomevictoria.com.

