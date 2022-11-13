Vincent Fromen
LAKE JACKSON — Vincent Theodore Fromen, Jr was born in Mathis, TX on December 16, 1935 to Vincent T. and Helen Gerhold Fromen. He was his father’s 31st birthday present. He went to his eternal home on November 8, 2022 after a lengthy illness.
Vincent, fondly referred to as “the big Swede,” was proud of his Swedish heritage. His Swedish ancestors were sea merchants, sailing to various ports throughout the world. After surviving a storm in the Gulf, his grandfather, Carl Fromen, left ship in Galveston and the Fromen family in Texas began. His grandfather was an ordained minister of the Swedish Methodist Church. He served many years in El Campo, TX.
Vincent was equally proud of his maternal German heritage including a great grandfather who was a Texas Ranger. He especially cherished his beloved grandmother’s stories about the early settlers in the Cuero area and their entry at the port of Indianola and his horseback rides with his beloved grandfather. Vincent spent his summers and holidays at the “old farm” until his grandparents retired to Palacios.
In 1949 his family relocated to Midfield where his parents would teach in the newly created Tidehaven ISD. Vincent was a proud graduate of Tidehaven High School (Class of 1954 Valedictorian), the University of Texas and Bates College of Law at the University of Houston.
In 1961 Vincent was blessed with 45 year of marriage to Ann Haun. In 1963 Vincent and Ann toured Europe for two months, including a visit to relatives in Sweden. They welcomed Frieda and Ralston into their home. Both Vincent and Ann were actively involved in church, civic, political and artistic endeavors. Vincent also enjoyed photography and had his own darkroom.
In 2009, after the deaths of their spouses, Vincent and Shirley Watkins Armintor were married at St Michael’s in Lake Jackson. They were friends from Tidehaven High School. During their thirteen years together God granted them many graces and blessings including trips to Mexico, New Mexico, Florida and many places in between. In his last years, when longer trips were impossible, favorites were to Surfside-Galveston, Palacios, and Rockport shorelines and to Cuero and Arneckeville.
Vincent is preceded in death by his parents, his wife Ann and his nephew Cortney Fromen Kennedy. Left to cherish his memory are his wife Shirley, daughter Frieda, son Ralston, grandson James Fromen, sister and brother-law Mary and Lee Hartzog, niece Cassey, her husband Stuart and their daughter Grace, Fromen and Gerhold family cousins; his Armintor family: Alex and Patricia; Byron and his children, Nicole and Brandon; Carlos and Melissa and their children Drake Cisneros and Vincent’s special little girls, Kennedy and Piper. Also, special friends of the Wednesday morning Bible Study.
Funeral Services, led by Msgr. Leo Wleczyk, will be at Restwood Funeral Home, 1038 West Plantation Dr, Clute, TX on Monday, November 14, 2022 at 10:30 AM. Burial will follow in El Campo at the Swedish Luthern Cemetery at 2:30PM.
If you wish, remembrances may be mailed to SVdP Society at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, Lake Jackson, TX.
