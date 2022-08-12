Vincent G. Reedy
VICTORIA — He was born December 8, 1933, in Wellsville, Kansas, to the late Richard J. Reedy and Laura Bosworth Reedy.
His early childhood was spent in states along the East coast, and then at the age of 8, his family moved to San Antonio, TX. During his high school years in San Antonio, he was the captain of the varsity football team at Harlandale High School. In 1951 he was named All District running back. He graduated in 1951 and received a full football scholarship to Trinity University in San Antonio. He attended Trinity during the fall semester of 1951, and then left school to begin a life with his high school sweetheart, Joyce. In 2006, he was inducted into the Harlandale Independent School District Hall of Fame.
On August 6, 1952, he married Joyce JoAn Hurt in Wichita, Kansas. They immediately moved to Victoria, TX, where he began his 47-year career at the Victoria Advocate.
He started as a sports writer and then became the chief of the copy/news desk. In 1967 he became an assistant managing editor, a position he held until 1973 when he was named managing editor. In 1990, he was named associate editor, a position he held until he retired in 1999.
Though he retired from the day-to-day newspaper business, his association with the Advocate did not end. Shortly after his retirement, he began writing a weekly column titled, “Time & Space” which he wrote about people, places, and things that he found interesting or that meant something special to him. In 2007, he wrote his final column and retired from the newspaper business.
Survivors include a brother, Richard L. Reedy of Houston, TX; two daughters, Susan New (Jon) of Victoria, TX and Deborah Hamilton of Georgetown, TX; a son, Michael Reedy (Pam) of Spring, TX; two brothers-in-law Rick and Jack Hurt; and 10 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce; a daughter, Rebecca Beach; and a sister, Diane Schadel.
A rosary and visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m., Friday, August 12, at Rosewood Funeral Chapel. A mass will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, August 13, at Our Lady of Victory Cathedral at 1309 E. Mesquite Lane, Victoria, TX 77901. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Collin Reedy, Garrett Reedy, Jon New, Aaron New, Devin New, Morgen New, and Matthew Hamilton.
Honorary pallbearers are Natalie D’Amalfi, Haley Jeffrey, Lindsay Bosslett, Whitney Ontiveros, and Madison Burns.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in his honor to Hospice of South Texas or the American Cancer Society.
The family would like to sincerely thank Dr. Tyson Meyer, nurses, and staff of Hospice of South Texas, Dornburg Center for their compassionate care of our loved one.
To share a fond memory visit www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com
