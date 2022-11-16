Vincent J. Warzecha
CUERO — Vincent J. Warzecha, 95, of Cuero passed away Monday, November 14, 2022. He was born July 8, 1927 in Yorktown to the late Vincent W. and Susie Drzymala Warzecha. He married Barbara Striedel on December 11, 1966 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Cuero. He was a lifelong member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church and a member of Yorktown Knights of Columbus.
Vincent worked in the oilfield, stateside and offshore, was a rancher and farmer, and worked for the USDA as a crop insurance adjuster. Vincent joined the United States Air Force in July 1945, after graduating from Cuero High School, and was honorably discharged in November 1946.
Vincent is survived by his wife, Barbara of Cuero; daughter, Peggy Stanchos and husband, Donald, of Cuero; granddaughters, Summer Schrieber and husband, Paul, of Shiner, Fallon Kloesel and husband, E.J., of Yoakum, and Clara Warzecha and husband, Jessie, of Shiner; grandsons, Jeremy Stanchos and wife, Amy, of Cuero, and Clifford Stanchos and wife, Madeline, of Austin; as well as eight great-grandchildren. He is also survived by brothers, Anthony “Tony” Warzecha of Victoria and David Warzecha of Cheapside; sister, Rose Marie Tam of Yorktown; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Ladis “Lad” of Florida, Newton of Goliad, and Robert “Bob” of Cuero; and son, Johnnie of Cuero.
Visitation will be at St. Michael’s Catholic Church on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at 9:30 am with a rosary recited at 10 am. A funeral mass will follow at 10:30 am with Father Jacob Mendoza officiating. Interment will be at Hillside Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Michael’s Catholic Church, St. Michael’s Catholic School, or donor’s choice.
You may send condolences or sign the guestbook at www.freundfuneralhome.com.
Freund Funeral Home, 361-275-2343.
