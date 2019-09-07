VIOLA HATTIE F. WAGNER VICTORIA - Viola Hattie F. Wagner, age 87, of Victoria, passed away on Thursday, September 5, 2019. She was born on July 6, 1932 in Shiner, Texas to the late Edward Fishbeck and Mary Lehnert Fishbeck. She is survived by her husband; Johnny L. Wagner of Victoria, daughters; Katherine Dietzel (Rawley) of Port Lavaca, Patsy Wagner, Cindy Adams (Pat), Wendy Quinn (Kevin) all of Victoria, Michelle Martin (Tim) of Gatesville, sons; Robert Wagner (Pam), Johnny Wagner (Ana) of Victoria, 15 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, numerous brothers and sisters. Visitation will begin on Sunday, September 8, 2019 from 6pm to 8pm with a rosary to be recited at 7pm at Angel Lucy's Funeral Home in Victoria. Visitation will resume on Monday, September 9, 2019 at 9am with a Funeral Mass to be celebrated at 10am at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Victoria. Burial to follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Mark Dietzel, Michael Dietzel, Derrick Wagner, Robert Wagner Jr., Dana Wagner, Brady Quinn, Schuyler Martin and Benjamin Martin. Honorary Pallbearers will be Emily Quinn, Jerri Adams, Jessica Adams, Megan Garza, Kaycie Quinn, Melanie Brown and Lia Ladzinski. Memorials can be made to Our Lady of Lourdes or Nazareth Academy. Under the direction of Angel Lucy's Funeral Home in Victoria, 361-575-3212.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Resident ashamed of hometown road conditions (8)
- Victoria County's inaction raises red flags (4)
- Reader poses what-if scenarios (4)
- Use common-sense approach, not knee-jerk reaction (4)
- And it's only Monday (3)
- Authorities seize 250 pounds of unknown illegal substance on US 59 (3)
- 'Let our voices be heard': March against immigration raids (3)
- You can help newspaper analyze Harvey recovery spending (3)
- '5th commissioner' managed controversial Victoria County airport project (2)
- 2 years after Harvey: 'I still can't believe I'm going home' (2)
Upcoming Events
-
Sep 7
-
Sep 7
-
Sep 7
-
Sep 7
-
Sep 7
Online Poll
What’s your favorite mythical creature?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.