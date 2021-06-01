Viola Marie Muelker
SHINER — Shiner - Viola (Petru) Muelker 94 of Shiner went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 26, 2021.
She was born in Yoakum, TX to Florian and Julie Petru on December 7, 1926. Graduated from St. Joseph High School in Yoakum in 1944. She met the love of her life and married Denver Muelker on November 4, 1946. Instead of a profession she chose a life of a homemaker. She was a long-time member of Sts. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church in Shiner. She was a long-time member of the KJZT Society of Shiner, Catholic Daughters of America, American Legion Auxiliary and a member of the Church choir.
Viola was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother and great grandmother. She was devoted to her family and her catholic faith. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her for the kindness and devotion she showed to all she met.
She is survived by sons Dennis (Maggie), Gary (Debbie), Daughters: Brenda (Richard Biela), Linda (Lisa Albright). Grandchildren: Rodney (Alexandra), Mandy, Cara Vi (Tom), Dustin (Kaylin), Marcy, Morgan, Brittany (Nathan) and Nicole. Great grandchildren: Sara, Bryan, Hondo, Quinlyn, Sonora, Mason, Zachary, Connor, Blanche, Kylar, Brantlee, Parker Vi and Blair. She is proceeded in death by her parents, husband Denver, sons Michael and James, grandchild Cody and sisters Augusta Sciba, Louise Bronikowski and Florence Schmidt.
The Muelker family would like to sincerely thank the caregivers for taking care of mother including Cindie Stehle, Tiffany McAfee, Sophie Adams and especially Lisa Silgero.
Pallbearers will be Rodney Muelker, Dustin Biela, Nathan Skloss, Tom Marcoux, Tom Smith and Dwight Muelker.
Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until the Rosary at 7 p.m. on June 1 at Buffington Funeral Home in Shiner. A funeral Mass will be conducted on Wednesday, June 2 at 10 a.m. at Sts. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church in Shiner. Interment will follow at Shiner Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family has requested that memorial contributions be given to Shiner Catholic Education, Hospice of South Texas or charity of your choice.
