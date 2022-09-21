Viola Rose Barefield Hicks
VICTORIA — Mrs. Viola Rose Barefield Hicks, 96, peacefully entered her eternal and heavenly home through the arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on September 19, 2022. Mrs. Hicks was a beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt, and well-respected member of the Victoria community. She was born to parents Mr. David and Mrs. Mattie Lee Clark Barefield, in Mission Valley, Texas, and raised in Victoria, Texas, November 13, 1925.
Her Homegoing Ceremony and Celebration of Life will be held Thursday, September 22, 2022 at 1:00 PM at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway, Victoria, Texas, with visitation from 12:00 - 1:00 PM. A graveside service will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery in Victoria, Texas.
She attended F.W. Gross High School and was a successful homemaker, small-business owner (Beverly’s Thrift Shop), and professional and loving caregiver for the elderly having worked for over 20 years for Gerling Home Health Care.
She always did her best to assist family and friends whenever they were in need. As a lifelong member of Mount Calvary Baptist Church, she held a strong belief in God which allowed her incredible faith to sustain her through many challenges throughout her life. She taught her children to believe in and to trust God and ensured they were active in church. In her spare time, she loved to make people laugh, watch football games, go shopping, sew, and tend to her beautiful roses in her yard at home. Her openness, kindness, willing heart to care for others, and her sharing funny stories over the years will be sorely missed by everyone who knew and loved her.
As an exceptional mother, she successfully (sometimes singlehandedly) raised 4 sons and 3 daughters. She is preceded in death by her aforementioned parents, husband Mr. Jimmy L. Hicks, and her daughter, Beverly Jean Williams. She is survived by her children: David Atkins (Cynthia), Kenneth Hosey (Marvel), Jeffery Hicks (Stephanie), Vanessa Hicks-Callaway (Jason), Jennifer Hicks-McGowan (Evangelist) and Donald Hicks (Jenny). She was blessed with 19 grandchildren: David Jr. and Jasmine Atkins; Marcus Morris; Jeffery Jr., Jarrod Hicks, Jade Lockstedt, Christopher Montez, Seth Hicks, Fallon Wilkins, Jessica Westbrook, Beverly Hicks and Dylan Rinchack; Eric and Edward Callaway; Emily, Evan, and Ethan McGowan; Christina McGowan and Amanda McGowan and Dakota Hicks; 13 great-grandchildren. A whole host of cousins, nephews, nieces and friends also survive her.
She was the eldest of 9 siblings and was preceded in death by her 2 sisters, Veola Barefield-Koonce and Evelyn Barefield, and 5 brothers, Leslie, Dave (Pete), Lloyd, Floyd Barefield, and Donald Ray Hill. She is survived by her brother, John Richard Hill (Zelda). She is also survived by one of her best friends Mrs. Carrie Sutton.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
