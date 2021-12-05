Violet Hempel
VICTORIA — Violet Hempel went to be with the Lord November 29, 2021 at the age of 80. She was born April 27, 1941 in Schulenburg, Texas to the late Albert Paul and Wilhelmina Schilhab.
Visitation will be held Monday, December 6, 2021 from 5:00 - 7:00 pm at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway, Victoria, Texas. Funeral Service will be held Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at 1:00 pm at Grace Lutheran Church, 9806 Zac Lentz Parkway, Victoria, Texas. Interment to follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery, on Hwy 87.
In addition to her parents, Violet is preceded in death by her sister and brother-in-law, Delores and Henry Peters; brother and sister-in-law Alvin and Eldrid Schilhab as well as other loving family members.
She is survived by her husband of 60 years, August E. Hempel; daughter Wanda McNeley; son Russel Hempel and wife Amy ; brother Albert Schilhab and wife Julie; sister Lillian York; grandchildren Joshua McNeley and wife Krysti, Cody McNeley and girlfriend Chelsea Nielsen; Ashley Hempel and boyfriend Buster Hansel and Brittany Hempel and 2 great grandchildren Avery McNeley and Colton McNeley.
Violet was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandma and great grandma. She enjoyed gardening, cooking and spending time with her grandchildren. She was known as “Grandma’s School Bus”, because she always picked up the grandchildren after school or daycare, ready with snacks for them.
She was employed with VISD, in the Food Service Department for 44 years. She began her career at Stroman High School, then was cafeteria managers at Crain Middle School, Victoria High, Memorial High School, and Chandler Elementary where she retired. After spending a couple of years in retirement, she returned to VISD, where she worked at East High School until 2019. She served the students in VISD many hot meals through the years with a smile and she thoroughly enjoyed the children. No child ever went hungry at her school, she always took care of them.
Violet’s family would like to express deepest thanks to her family doctor, Dr. John McNeil and staff, where she was taken great care of for many years and especially during her recent illness. Their compassion and concern for her is deeply appreciated. We would also like to acknowledge and say thank you to all the ER nurses, ICU unit nurses, doctors, and staff at Citizen’s Hospital for the great care and compassion that they gave Violet and her family.
Those desiring to make memorial donations, can be made to Grace Lutheran Church Children’s Ministry or the Early Childhood center.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Party ‘purity’, electoral politics must stop: (8)
- Same Story Different Version (3)
- Parks & Recreation Master Plan identifies location for new dog park in Riverside Park (1)
- Syndicated column: Why Kyle Rittenhouse should walk free (1)
- Guest column: Change is difficult (3)
- Anton John Mizera Jr. (1)
- Syndicated column: Arbery Case: Three men who decided to play God (1)
- Do you prefer real or fake Christmas trees? (1)
- State Editorial: Resign, Craddick and Christian. Regulators misled about winter storm and failed to prevent another (1)
- Did you go to the Shiner-Refugio football game Thursday night? (1)
- Public library funds go toward the public good (1)
- Alice Innocenti Zeplin (1)
- Rudy A. Briones (1)
- Bible verse - Isaiah Isa.8:9-10; quote by Octavia E. Butler (1)
- Alice Innocenti Zeplin (1)
- Syndicated Column: Analysis: Betting a Texas election on a weather forecast (1)
Online Poll
Is your Christmas tree up yet?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.