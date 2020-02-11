VIRGIE IDEUS GOHMERT MEYERSVILLE - It is with a peace that surpasses all understanding that the family of Virgie Ideus Gohmert announces her entrance into heaven on February 9th, 2020. The trumpets sounded and the angels came as she peacefully waited at home while her family sang Jesus Loves You. She was born January 10, 1926 in Meyersville in the same house her mother was born in on her Daddy's birthday to the late Edmund J. and Melina Diebel Ideus. On October 21, 1945 she married the love of her life Reuben Lee Gohmert. She was a lifelong member of St. John's Lutheran Church and a choir member, first woman of St. John to be elected to serve on the church council, Sunday School teacher for 40 years, President and Secretary of the Victoria Conference for years, Chairperson of the Worship Committee for years and held various positions on the local level. With her vast knowledge and understanding of God's Word she had the distinct honor to teach confirmation classes. She was secretary/bookkeeper for Pokluda Surveying of Cuero for years. She served as President of the local Home Economics Club and was an Adult 4H leader. A rare blend of brains and beauty, she was a model of strength and dignity with a unique combination of gracious southern charm and commitment to faith, family and community that was superseded only by her motherly love. As the Matriarch of the family Gigi (Grandma Gohmert) was the guiding light and source of wisdom for three generations. Many a problem was solved while sitting on her porch swing and listening to the birds sing as she taught us in her own way what a privilege it was to carry everything to God in prayer. As she walked you through her gardens you gained the understanding that while walking on this earth you should not be troubled or afraid, Jesus loves you, and to just trust the spirit within. Gigi's words weren't always gentle. She set the standards high so when life situations happened there was never the slightest doubt what Gigi would do as she instilled her beliefs with integrity and true grit and you always knew where she stood. As she would say "Just one life, t'will soon be past. Only what's done for Christ will last." We already miss this "force" of a woman who kept us on our toes. She taught us and we won't forget that God created Sunday just for Sunday School, Church and family fellowship nor her words "there is no excuse not to go to Sunday School and Church." Saying she touched many lives is an understatement as Christ used her unwavering faith to further his kingdom and although her absence will be forever felt her contributions will be everlasting. To her family, Gigi leaves the remembrance that her highest objective was raising a good close knit Christian family and she will be watching us from above. Her farewell to us is our goodbye to her. " Don't cry for me, sing for me and trust in Jesus and be happy. I will be seeing you in heaven when the trumpets sound and Jesus comes again to take us home to be with him. Love YOU a Bushel and a Peck." Virgie is survived by her children, Aletha and Robert Blain of Meyersville, JoBeth and Jimmy Caskey of Meyersville, Gordon and Jenny Gohmert of Dallas, and Glenda Henry of Cuero; eleven grandchildren; twelve great grandchildren; and sister in laws, Marjorie Ideus of Yoakum, and Joan Gohmert and Elizabeth Beard (Micky), both of Meyersville. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Reuben Lee Gohmert; brother, Merton Ideus; brothers-in-law, John Wm. Haun, Charles Gohmert & Elroy Peters; and sister-in-law, Ruth Peters. Pallbearers are her grandchildren: Brandon Blain, Britton Blain, Jimmy Baros, Charlie Baros, Justin Caskey, Kyle Caskey, Tammy Blain, JoLeah Gorman, Julianne Stiles, Angie Clarke, Kim Stiles and great-grandson, Brighton Blain. Honorary Pallbearers are her nieces and nephews: Jonathon Ideus, John Lloyd Gohmert, Bruce Gohmert, Terry Haun, Lee Haun, Karen Dueser, Susan Frels, Linda Clare Baros, Sherry Saunders, and Patricia Hood, her great-granddaughters: Alyssa Blain, Mackenzie Blain, Marlee Blain, Madyx Blain, and her great-grandson Barrett Reuben Blain. Visitation will be Thursday, February 13th at Freund Funeral Home in Cuero from 5:30 to 7:00 pm. Funeral Service will be Friday, February 14th at St John's Lutheran Church in Meyersville at 10:30 am with Pastor John Boor officiating. Interment will follow at St John's Cemetery. Memorials can be made to St Jude's Hospital. You may sign the guestbook or send condolences at www.freundfuneralhome.com. Freund Funeral Home, 361.275.2343.
