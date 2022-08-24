Virgil “Bubba” Martin
PORT LAVACA — Virgil Edward Martin Jr “Bubba” age 64, of Port Lavaca passed on April 20, 2020, in Port Lavaca, Texas at home with his loved ones. Bubba was born October 12,1955 in Port Lavaca, Texas, to the late Virgil Edward Martin and Vernell Priddy Martin. He was retired at the time of his death and had worked at the Internal Revenue Service, as a Professor Assistant while working on his masters and doctoral thesis. He worked for the City of Victoria, was a substitute teacher at Calhoun High School and finally worked alongside his brother-in law in Houston. He was also a dedicated son and caretaker of Vernell and Virgil in their later years.
“Bubba” was given his nickname by his sisters at an early age, and he was known by this to all of his friends and family. He grew up playing baseball in Little League, Calhoun High School, and went on to play collegiate baseball at Stephen F Austin University in Nacogdoches, TX. He was an avid scholar receiving his Bachelor of Arts from Texas State University and went on to receive his master’s in criminal justice there. While in Houston he also enjoyed spending time with his great nephews throwing baseballs and supporting them on the baseball and football fields. Bubba returned Port Lavaca shortly before his mother’s passing to help care for his parents. While in Port Lavaca. He was a volunteer coach for the girls’ softball team. He spent many seasons coaching and really enjoyed the bonds he developed with the girls and their families. Bubba was an avid sports fan! He loved watching football, basketball, and baseball. Some of the niece’s and nephews’ fondest memories are watching games with their great uncle and discussing all the statistics of the teams and their players. He was also quick to help his father, Virgil, with handyman jobs for the elderly and less fortunate in our community. He loved spending time with his friends and family whether it was over a game of sports or cards.
He is survived by two sisters, Pamela M. Hartgrove and husband Galen of Port Lavaca and Patsy M. Smith of Houston; two nieces, Keesha Smith Organ and husband Robert Lindsey (Robby), II of Houston and Terra Smith Wakeland of Angleton; three great nephews, Robert Lindsey (Tres) Organ III and Tate Martin Organ of Houston and Johnnie Thomas (JT) Wakeland and one great niece Gracie Lynn Wakeland of Angleton.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, August 28, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. with the funeral service at 2:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church. Port Lavaca.
Memorials may be made to the Jolly Elders, First Baptist Church, 902 Calhoun St., Port Lavaca, Texas 77979.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
